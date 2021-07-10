Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

