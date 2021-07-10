Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $68,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

