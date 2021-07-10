Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WHD opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 56,973.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.