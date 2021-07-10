Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

RC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

