Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

