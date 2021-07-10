PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 1.4%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

