Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €102.90 ($121.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.05. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

