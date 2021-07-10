Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.