Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 247,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

EPR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

