Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

