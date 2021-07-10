Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

