Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Globe Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.32 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

