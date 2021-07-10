Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,541 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.68 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

