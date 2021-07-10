Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $342.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.35. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.37 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

