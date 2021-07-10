Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 9,605 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Umpqua worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

