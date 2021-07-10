Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,268 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

