Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.33 and a 52 week high of $279.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

