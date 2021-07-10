Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

