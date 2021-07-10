Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,398 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,693,000 after buying an additional 1,475,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

