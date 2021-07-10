Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPI opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

