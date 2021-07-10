Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.13 and last traded at $90.21. Approximately 493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

