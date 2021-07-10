Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $192,563.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053664 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002137 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012221 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.