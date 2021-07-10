ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,129,434 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

