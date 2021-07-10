ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,129,434 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

