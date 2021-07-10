Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $24.12 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $198,246.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,760,143,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,052,569 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

