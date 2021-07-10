Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.