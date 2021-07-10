Profund Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

DECK opened at $390.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.