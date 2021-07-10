Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $86.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.