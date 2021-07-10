Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UGI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.54 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

