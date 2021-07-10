Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.