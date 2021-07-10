Profund Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $29.69 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

