Profund Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.