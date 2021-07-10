Profund Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $375.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $377.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

