Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in SAP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 173,150 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

