PressOne Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,420.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, PressOne has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $1,420.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

