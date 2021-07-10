Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

