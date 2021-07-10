Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRLD stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

