Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

