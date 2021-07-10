PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

