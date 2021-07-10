POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $115,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

