Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00005992 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $106.77 million and $2.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.00877033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.