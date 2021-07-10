Poolz Finance Price Tops $2.42 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $228,848.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00007097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

