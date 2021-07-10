PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,399.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $46,399.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.70 or 0.00876869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,872,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

