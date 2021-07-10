POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for POLA Orbis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.