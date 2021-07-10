Po.et Market Capitalization Tops $404,839.07 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $404,839.07 and $13.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

