Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

PLUG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

