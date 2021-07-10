Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

