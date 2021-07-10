Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.47.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

