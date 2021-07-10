Piper Sandler Increases KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $35.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.46.

KNBE opened at $33.25 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

