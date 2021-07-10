Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $439,000 Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $330,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TERN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,924. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $260.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

