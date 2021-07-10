Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $166,000 Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 774,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.30. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

